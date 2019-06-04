From Volunteer to Family

“I like volunteering very very much, it’s part, it’s coming from my heart,” said Emily Lynch.

If you ever stop by Pacifica Senior Living chances are you’ll here a warm and friendly laugh from Emily Lynch, a volunteer.

“I love it, I love it here, this is my family,” Lynch said.

The 43-year-old started going to Pacifica to visit her grandmother.

Part of a divine plan, according to Emily.

“I know the one person that brought me here to work is God. I love God. He inspires me,” Lynch said.

When her grandmother died, Emily continued to stop by the senior community, spending time with residents and helping wherever she could.

“Help with activities and just listen and be a friend to the residents,” Lynch said.

Now nearly 10 years later, she’s a fixture.

A dependable volunteer with an infectious personality.

“I like to help a lot, I really really do. That’s my job and I love it,” Lynch said.

“We love seeing Emily here everyday. She puts smiles on all of our faces,” said Ailey Foster, Community Relations Director, Pacifica Senior Living.

A week at Pacifica just isn’t complete without Emily.

“She’s very special to me,” said Loretta Dirksen, a resident at Pacifica Senior Living.

Emily knows Pacifica and other senior facilities in our community rely on her and other volunteers.

For you volunteers out there who may feel overwhelmed or unappreciated, pause for a moment and know you are important.

Our community couldn’t do it without you.

If you need a little motivation, just listen to Emily.

“Always try, just don’t give up hope and keep doing what you’re doing,” Lynch said.

Our community has so many wonderful volunteers like Emily.

A personal thank you to every volunteer reading this.

No matter how small or big your role is – you are making a difference.

Thank you.