‘From the kitchen to the courtroom’: Restaurant lawsuit takes aim at governor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pandemic has left some local restaurants struggling to stay afloat. Now, 35 of them are suing Governor Gavin Newsom. The governor’s stay-at-home order limits restaurants to take-out and delivery. The lawsuit claims the governor’s order went too far, limiting food services without considering the consequences. The restaurants in this case employ nearly 800 Kern County residents, who say their industry can’t survive on take-out and delivery orders alone.

“We are asking the court to forbid the governor from preventing outdoor seating specifically,” said Thomas Anton, the lawyer representing the restaurants.

One CDC study says about half of adults with COVID-19 reported eating at a restaurant before they got sick, but the study doesn’t distinguish between indoor and outdoor seating. The attorney says there’s little evidence eating outside poses a large risk of catching COVID-19.

“At a minimum you need at least 15 minutes of exposure and very close contact with the other people talking,” said Anton. “On a patio that’s been spaced out and protected, they’re just not going to have that kind of exposure or risk.”

The restaurants suing the governor say they’re not making enough money without dine-in orders, and the alternatives can be pricey.

“Takeout food usually costs I’m told 30 to 45% more,” said Anton. “My clients have told us they’ve spent a lot of money, in some cases well past $15,000 in order to be able to serve outside.”

Local law enforcement has no plans of enforcing the stay-at-home order. But some restaurants fear the state could take their liquor licenses and shut their ovens off for good.

“They can darn sure suspend a bar,” said Anton. “And if you serve liquor or serve food during your suspension, the next step is probably complete revocation.”

The law firm says at least 10 other restaurants expressed interest in joining the suit. In a version of this story we aired yesterday we said Hodel’s Country Dining is a part of the suit. It is not.