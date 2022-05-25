BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From harvesting table grapes to graduating top of her university class,

Jazmin Barrita, now a CSUB graduate, is a prime example of how far determination and grit can take you.



Donning her cap and gown alongside university leaders, Jazmin Barrita proudly walked across the stage during graduation Saturday.

17 News first met Jazmin back in September when the CSU awarded her the Trustee Award, one the highest awards a student can receive.

Jazmin left her home in Oaxaca, Mexico at the age of 11, and later worked in the vineyards of Kern County. The long days of work turned into long nights of studying thanks to the the College Assistance Migrant Program, which assists farmworkers or their children enrolled in the first year of undergraduate studies.

“I would not of have been here if it wasn’t for them,” Barrita said.

Jazmin will soon take a job as a tax associate with a local accounting firm, and is set to start in July.

But school isn’t over yet. Her next step is to seek certification as a public accountant.