From racing to gospel singing, fairgoers enjoy Sunday at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’re about halfway through the fair here in Kern County but that doesn’t mean people have slowed down from enjoying festivities.

Sunday is like any other day at the fair. It’s full of people looking to have a great time. There are events like the All Alaskan Pig Race which is a huge hit for families to watch.

Another hit event is the American Duck race where people can race ducks against each other.

But Sunday has a special event. It’s Gospel Day at the fair.

“Gospel Day is everything,” NaTesha Johnson the board of director for the Kern County Fairground said. “It’s where all the churches from all denominations come together at the fairgrounds and get their praise on and have a good time in fellowshipping.”

Over 200 hundred people came to worship and be a part of the festivities. Johnson said, this number will probably be over a thousand by the end of the night.

“Gospel Day is a day for the community to come out and all be together worshiping our God and I’m just having a good time out here,” Patricia Ramirez a Gospel Day attendee said.

Johnson said they booked choirs for all the gospel day events.

The performers are from all denominations and took the stage to bring large community worship back to Kern County.

“The fair is a great event especially after COVID everyone is starting to come out and they are starting to reconnect in community,” Brennan Lamar the worship pastor at Discovery Church said. “We thought it was such a great opportunity to come worship with the community.”

“The message we want to bring is even in the pandemic we are still one. It doesn’t matter where you are or who you are we are still one,” Johnson said. “This humanity is so important and today shows how we all still can come together as one.”

Now, many of the events will be available every day of the fair. But remember, the fair will be closed Monday and Tuesday. It’ll open back up again on Wednesday.