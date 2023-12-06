BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – What a year it’s been for Kevin McCarthy. From Speaker of the House in January to soon-to-be-former congressman in December, it’s been a roller coaster for McCarthy, but also for his constituents.

Cassie Bittle, owner of KC Steakhouse and member of the Bakersfield Planning Commission, is disappointed – and worried.

“I’m a huge Kevin supporter,” Bittle said. “He has done amazing things for our community. He’s a man who stands for our veterans, for our children, and for our way of life, so it really breaks my heart to see him go. We really need someone that’s like him that can work with both sides of the party line. We can’t have somebody that’s extremely left or extremely right. I’m afraid of what Kevin’s gonna be replaced with. “

Businesswoman Raji Brar says things might have gone very differently for McCarthy if he’d acted when he might have.

“I think there was a moment in time where Congressman McCarthy could have brought the whole country together,” she said. “and I think that moment in time was during the insurrection, where he stood up to Trump. I think that was his unifying moment, and if he would have dug in his heels and kept that stance against him I think he would have come out the hero and brought this country together. I think that was a very pivotal moment for him and for us.”

Attorney David Torres suggested history may not be kind to the Bakersfield native, especially compared to a former colleague of his.

“The person that had the principled exit was Liz Cheney,” he said. “Even though I never agreed with Liz Cheney, I hold her in such high regard. She truly is a profile in courage. Kevin, on the other hand, is not. You can look at him and say, that person contributed significantly to the downfall of America, if in fact Trump is elected. He is going to have that black mark forever.”

Customers at the southwest Bakersfield supermarket where Kevin McCarthy’s family shops often had opinions as well.

Jerald Brewer said it’ll be strange to not have McCarthy in Congress after 16 years.

“I understand why he’s doing it,” he said. “He got marginalized by the GOP. Bit of a shocker nevertheless because he’s been an institution in this town. And Mccarthy seemed to be riding high.”

Larry Walker counts himself among McCarthy’s most dedicated supporters.

“I’m not happy about it because – I understand his thought process, that he was done wrong and he didn’t get the support he should have gotten,” Walker said. “He was probably one of the most respected congressmen in that building and he’s been a tireless supporter of veterans and we’re gonna miss him.”

Retired firefighter Jason Hurley is hoping McCarthy has a soft landing.

“I would like to see him stay, in all honesty,” Hurley said. “I’m not much for quittin’. But I know he has his reasons. I know getting voted out as speaker of the House must have been a big political blow for him. I’d like to see him remain and fight it out. I can’t say I agree with everything he did but also I’ve been praying for him to be a success. But if he does indeed bow out, I hope that he still has a future in politics or something else very profitable. I mean, he could always go back to (his shop selling) yogurt, I suppose.”

Raji Brar said McCarthy’s exit is just a sign of the times – very troubling times.

“I think this goes to show how dysfunctional our country is at the moment, the government,” she said. “This vitriol, this divisiveness, that’s been happening over the last five, six years, has really come to a head. The insurrection, I think, was the moment where this country took a step back. We had to really look at ourselves and say, ‘What have we become?’”

Was Kevin McCarthy the victim here, or does he have himself to blame for his precipitous downfall? Opinions vary and there are as many of them, it seems, as there are people in his district.