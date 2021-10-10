From high school to pro: Tehachapi powerlifter with Down syndrome competes in his first professional competition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You might remember this story about a Tehachapi high schooler with Down syndrome who broke his school’s weightlifting record last year.

Well this year, he’s gone further by training to compete in a professional powerlifting competition.



Garet Alcaraz lifted 286 pounds perfectly in his first professional power lifting competition at NASPower in Bakersfield.

“He’s really shown that he can learn the skillsets to compete,” Lord Elliott the owner of NASPower said. “The skillset of strength under the tremendous amounts of stress and anxiety. He can stay focus and perform what it takes to do it.”

Alcaraz lifted three times in total. Each lift came in with perfect scores from the judges.

“I’m so proud of him I really am,” Garet’s mother Cheri Alcaraz said. “He’s put in the work these last few months. It’s amazed me. He just did such an amazing job and killed it every single time”

In the end, he perfectly lifted each of his sets. He got a medal and stood proud for his accomplishments.

“He is one of the strongest most focused athletes I’ve ever worked with,” Elliott said. “Just working with Special Olympic athletes. It’s taught me as a coach to change things to be a better coach, communicator and understand him better so we can progress to higher levels.”

“My favorite lift is deadlift and bench press,” Garet Alcaraz said. “I thank all my brothers and all my friends in Tehachapi.”

Garet will continue to train until he reaches his goal of lifting 405 pounds so he can break the world record at the Special Olympics in 2023.