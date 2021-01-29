From ‘Goodfellas’ foil to Denzel’s favorite bum, Golub keeps showing up on the big screen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The film “The Little Things” — opening today — has an unmistakable Kern County connection. The star of the crime drama, Denzel Washington, plays a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy. But that’s not the film’s only Kern County connection.

There’s also Bob Golub, who is a comedian — sometimes on purpose, sometimes by accident.

He was a comedian on purpose three months ago when he did an hour and a half of standup in front of a socially distanced, masked-up, entertainment-starved audience of his neighbors at Pine Mountain Club, the high-elevation Kern County community where he lives part-time.

He was a comedian by accident while he was trying to talk to KGET Friday about his role in “The Little Things,” the new thriller that stars Washington as a deputy chasing a serial killer.

Our Zoom interview was part movie-chat, part weather report, part dog chase. Golub’s two black Labradors escaped out into the heavy, fresh snow just as we were getting started.

“Oh, he saw a rat!’ Golub shouted. “I gotta call you right back.”

Golub eventually gave up and returned to his laptop.

Golub was roofing a house in the fall of 2019 when his agent called with news about the audition. No need to wipe off the tar and sweat, his agent said — go as you are. The role is that of a “bum” who interacts with Washington in a convenience store.

Golub was apparently so authentic-looking, someone handed him a dollar while he was waiting to audition.

“Wait till you see me (on screen),” Golub said. “I mean, I look like — I look — why do you think the guy gave me a dollar?”

The film was directed by John Lee Hancock, the man behind Sandra Bullock’s hit “The Blind Side” and Tom Hanks’ more recent movie, “Saving Mr. Banks.”

“The film is called ‘The Little Things,'” Golub said, “and by the way, I didn’t know that this was a Denzel Washington movie or a John Lee Hancock. I had no idea. And so you just go in (and audition).”

This isn’t the first time Golub has landed a film role — but some of the others ended up on the cutting room floor. But he did have a memorable minute or so of screen time in 1990’s “Goodfellas.” The characters played by Ray Liotta and Joe Pecsi steal his truck.

What’s next for Golub? “Die Laughing 2” — the sequel to his free-form ad-libbed murder comedy. Look for it this fall.

Until then, Golub will chase his dogs around Pine Mountain Club and wait for his agent to call.

“The Little Things” is scheduled for theatrical release Friday with a simultaneous release on HBO Max.