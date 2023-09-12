BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bee populations are dwindling across the nation. With Kern County being one of the top five most productive agricultural counties in the United States, a life without bees could lead to devastation here at home.

One local nonprofit trying to combat this through education.

From beekeepers to a nonprofit educating the masses on the importance of bees: Bee Day Events has lessons that will get your entire hive buzzing.

It all started with a hive found in a backyard, a usual occurrence for most home buyers.

“We had a beekeeper come out and he moved the bees from, from this big old wine barrel that we had in the backyard, he moved them into a bee box,” according to Holly Kuntz, founder of Bee Day Events.

This overall turned into a father-daughter bonding moment.

“My husband and my daughter just started working the bee box and they grew that one box from one box of bees to 11. That was just crazy to me that you could go off of one box of bees and if you take care of them correctly you can multiply them!” Kuntz said.

Holly’s husband and daughter working the bee boxes in their backyard.

Beekeeping is a hard job, with many days of waking up early and moving the bees overnight. So, they sold their hives, but couldn’t help but continue their love of bees through education.

Through field trips and other mediums, Bee Day Events has worked around Kern County to educate a wide variety of people, from grade schools to the local adult school.

“They’re just fascinated from every age is fascinated with bees. Like we could go all day talking about bees, and there’s still more to tell.”

For their first major project, they are sponsoring a community garden at Vista West High School.

This comes only months after their Bee Day Event in April, promoting agricultural education and donating funds to Kern County’s young farmers and ranchers.

You can find Bee Day Events on their Instagram.