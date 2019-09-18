Fright fan wanted: Dish Network looking for someone to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King stories

The new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel brought in an estimated $117.1 million for Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema at the North American box office in its opening weekend.

The winner of this contest will likely sleep with the light on.

The Dish Network is looking for one brave soul to watch 13 films based on horror master Stephen King’s novels and provide feedback including heart rate, favorite and least favorite films and how much sleep, if any, they get.

In return, the network is offering $1,300 and a “survival kit” with a flashlight, blanket, popcorn and candy, as well as some Stephen King paraphernalia to heighten the viewing experience.

The following films have been selected: “Carrie” (original or the 2013 remake); “Children of the Corn”; “Christine”; “Creepshow”; “Cujo”; “Dreamcatcher”; “It” (original or 2017 remake); “The Mist”; “Pet Sematary” (original or 2019 remake); “Salem’s Lot”; “The Shining”; “Thinner”; and “Misery.”

That lineup includes hours of the author’s famous tales of telepathic teens, possessed cars, vampires and weight loss curses. Invite a friend.

Those afraid of clowns may want to abstain.