Friends remember educator John Hefner at memorial service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family, friends and former students gathered to celebrate the life of beloved Bakersfield educator and community advocate John Hefner. He died two weeks ago at the age of 74.

Several people shared their reflections with attendees on Hefner’s life. For 30 years, Hefner was principal at Fruitvale Junior High School. He loved his students and knew them all by name.

He was intimately involved in every aspect of education and was the driving force behind the school’s History Day program.

Hefner loved to travel, never met a stranger and spent a lifetime helping others.

“Since his passing, I’ve heard from some of you about how John helped you with your career, or how he was gracious to your parent or child, or how John helped you with a challenge in your life,” Hefner’s friend Bud Burrow said.

“I never heard those stories from John because he never tooted his own horn. He just want about his business of doing things for people “