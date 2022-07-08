BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Friends of Mercy Foundation is celebrating tonight after receiving an impressive donation from the Catherine McAuley Society and the William Howell Century Club.

A donation of nearly $200,000 to advance health care services at Mercy Hospitals of Bakersfield.

The Catherine McAuley Society voted to purchase equipment for the Family Birth Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Mercy Hospital Southwest.

The new equipment includes a rapid infuser that quickly warms and replaces blood lost during a hemorrhage and a giraffe warmer for newborns who require close monitoring and assessment.

The William Howell Century Club is using its $86,000 donation to fund a ventilator for the NICU and equipment to automate blood bank processing.