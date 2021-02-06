Friends of Bakersfield cancer patient raise funds for her treatment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community is pulling together for a Bakersfield woman who is being treated for cancer.

Susan Miller-Borg is described by her friends as both a human and animal activist.

She was given just months to live in November after a cancer diagnosis. Due to the costs of the cancer treatments, Miller-Borg’s friends have been raising funds to help any way they can.

“[Susan] works a lot with people in the community that are either just having a hard time or homeless,” Jacque Johnson of Bakersfield Positive Connections said. “She’s helped many get their social security, get documents from family, put them in motels, get them haircuts, food, kinda get them on their feet and give them that little push they need to get off the streets.”

Miller-Borg is also a finalist for KGET’s annual Remarkable Women Contest.

