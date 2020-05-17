Friends, family show support for ‘American Idol’ finalist, Bakersfield native Dillon James

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield native Dillon James will learn tonight if he’s the newest “American Idol.”

So friends and family showed their support with quite a surprise Saturday afternoon.

“I thought we were getting food, I was like I’m ready to eat,” said James. “So I came outside and there was a line of cars just honking so to come from a place in my life about two years ago that wasn’t so good, in a dark place, kind of had to refine myself and find who I wanted to be and somehow along that journey american idol came to be a part of it.”

James, a musician, and songwriter is one of the final seven contestants on this season of American Idol.

The finale airs Sunday night.

