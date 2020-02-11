Friends, family gather to say final goodbye to Jose Flores Jr.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Family and friends gathered Tuesday to say their final goodbye to Jose Flores Jr., 17, who was fatally stabbed on Jan. 21 during a fight after school near Foothill High School.

The day began with mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on East California Avenue where loved ones packed the small church. KGET was in attendance as very little room was left for anyone to sit. Tears filled the eyes of many as Flores’ casket was escorted in by his family.

A couple dozen people had special t-shirts made in remembrance of Flores, reading “Long Live Jose Flores.” At the church, Flores’ casket was placed securely in the back of his father’s Ford pickup truck. The family decided to give him one last ride in their family truck. Some of Flores’ favorite songs could be heard from a distance as the father approached his final resting place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, followed by a sea of trucks driven by family and friends.

Nearly a hundred people gathered at Flores’ burial site as Manuel Carrizalez from Stay Focused Ministries shared a few words. Having worked with troubled youth for over 30 years, Carrizalez spoke directly to the young people in the crowd. Carrizalez advised them to look out for one another as they learn to cope with the loss of their friend.

Since the beginning of the year, KGET’s homicide tracker has counted 14 homicides in Kern County, five of which were teens. Flores’ fatal stabbing was caught all on video as dozens of students left school. Carrizalez spoke to the teens in the crowd and advised them to turn to Jesus Christ amid the death of their friend. At this time, Jason Cruz, 23, remains held on $1 million bail for the death of Flores. Two teens were also arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing.