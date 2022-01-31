Friends create petition to rename an East High’s football facility after slain KCSO deputy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family friend of Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Philip Campas has created a petition to have east Bakersfield honor the late deputy, who was killed in the line of duty in July.

Brett Ramirez is the son of Campas’ high school football coach.

Ramirez is asking the school to rename the football field at East High — Campas’ alma mater — the field house or the locker rooms in honor of Campas.

The field is currently named after an East High graduate who died in World War II, Raymond W. Permenter.

At last check, more than 1,000 people have signed the petition.

