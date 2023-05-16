BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Marilyn Elliot, 28, of Bodfish was sentenced to two years in prison. However, her friend says, she is not the criminal. It’s fentanyl.

Elliot was sentenced for the death of a 16-year-old girl. According to police reports, the woman shared fentanyl with the girl resulting in a fatal overdose.

Judge Tiffany Organ-Bowles said it wasn’t just one life taken but two.

“You assisted in taking one life and you ruined yours cause you’re going to prison today,” Bowles said.

According to police reports, in May 2020 Marilyn Elliot was smoking fentanyl when 16-year-old Shayla Wooley asked her to share. Elliot said initially she refused to but eventually let Shayla take a hit. Wooley’s mother found the teen dead in her bedroom the next day.

The Wooley family’s attorney read their statement in court which said, this crime has brought division, heartache, and anger to the family. The death of Shayla has changed our family for the worse. Marilyn deserves life in prison.

Elliott’s friend who she met recently in rehab, spoke on her behalf.

“Marilyn was nothing like a drug dealer,” James Mclean said. “I think this is a little harsh. I’m sorry for their loss and so is she but she’s a good girl. Fentanyl is the killer here.”

So far in 2023 alone, fentanyl has killed at least 142 people in Kern County. Mclean said addicts shouldn’t be held to the same level as drug dealers.

“I wish there was something an addict is not held accountable for a drug dealer,” Mclean said. “Every addict suffers.”

Mclean said staying away from fentanyl is one lesson everyone can take away from this case.

“Quit messing with that,” Mclean said. That stuff will kill you. One hit will kill you. Why would you do that? Life is too beautiful.”