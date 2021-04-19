Friday to mark 15 years since shooting death of 16-year-old Wendale Davis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This Friday marks 15 years since the death of 16-year-old Wendale Davis in a killing that remains unsolved. The Wendale Davis Foundation is holding an event to honor his life at Union Cemetery at 4 p.m.

On April 23, 2006, Davis was sitting in a car outside a friend’s house when he was gunned down by a group of unknown gang members.

Since Davis’ murder, his father has worked to prevent young people in Bakersfield from falling victim to gang violence through the Wendale Davis Foundation.

