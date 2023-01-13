BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday the 13th is a day that is associated with all kinds of superstitions. However, it can also be a great day to catch a deal around Kern County.

Mainly at tattoo shops, where many offer discounted services, drawing in lines of customers awaiting the deal throughout the year.

Customers waited in line for hours, hoping they would be next to go inside to get their discounted tattoo or a piercing. For some, it was their first time.

For others, it was a yearly ritual, even a day to look forward to with friends, like customer Alyssa Montez.

“It’s a tradition with me a friends we’ve been coming here for like three years already […] the first year it was kind of spontaneous, and then the second year we were like maybe we should keep doing this because it is like kind of thing now it bonds us together, I guess,” said Montez.

Montez got a tattoo by Artist Edson “Yogi” Ledesma at Third Energy Tattoo. He shares that the shop has been doing this special for four years and are happy to give back to customers.

“We all put a lot of effort into this, and we all make sure that you walk away with a great tattoo because, at the end of the day, it’s our name on your skin, said Ledesma.

For shops like Top Hat Art Collective, the lines grow so long artists even stay overnight.

“It’s more of like a holiday for us. We know it’s going to be wild. We know it’s going to be busy […] to turn them away doesn’t feel right sometimes, so sometimes we’ll be here until 5,6 in the morning,” said Owner Tom Cox.

This is why customers keep returning each year, like Montez, who says the best part of Friday the 13th is creating a special memory and your discounted tattoo.

“It’s something that’s going to stick with you forever and you can look back and say, ‘well at that time I really enjoyed getting that the memories that were made that day’,” said Montez.