BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year the Carnival Warehouse website ranks the 50 best county fairs in the country. Kern County is ranked as number 22.

The annual rankings by the website are based on attendance and “a special patented formula.”

The website says the Kern County Fair had an attendance of almost 489 thousand visitors in 2021.

T. Johnson, a member of the Kern County Fair board, gave a preview of some of the fair’s upcoming events.

T said, there will be monster trucks this weekend, a rodeo next weekend and Gospel day next Saturday.

Members of the Teen Challenge and the Kern County Firefighters Welfare and Benefits Association food booths joined the KGET Team to talk about the food they offer and the causes they support.

Members of the Ohio Players, the music group that was scheduled to perform Friday night, joined the KGET Team to talk about the show and music.

Nov’s Soul Food joined the KGET Team and talked about their decorated waffles.

17 News’ Robert Price introduced a few of the Kern County Fair’s 21 and over beverages, that should be drank responsibly.

