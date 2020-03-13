Fresno Pacific University suspending all on-campus instruction due to coronavirus

Fresno Pacific University said it is suspending all on-campus instruction starting on Monday.

The university said it is working to move all of its classes online through April 12, after which point they will reassess the situation and determine whether on-campus classes can resume.

“Many classes and even programs are already online, or have an online component, so the foundation for this action is well-laid,” FPU said. “The university will provide assistance to faculty during this week and beyond and we are confident the changeover will be successful.”

Students who don’t have the capability to learn online are encouraged to contact their instructors to see what accomodations can be made.

Students who live on campus can stay or return home. Residence hall and dining facilities will remain open, and service offices will remain open during their normal business hours.

Administrative offices will be open and staffed. However, any regular or student employee who feels ill is highly encouraged to stay home.Fresno Pacific University has a campus in Bakersfield located at 1518 Mill Rock Way Ste. 101.