Fresno Pacific University plans for in-person instruction in the fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fresno Pacific University plans to return to in-person instruction in the fall.

“Our campuses have felt empty since in-person instruction ended in March 2020 and we look forward to meeting face-to-face again this fall as much as is safely possible,” said university President Joseph Jones in a news release. “Progress with vaccines has made us more optimistic than ever about prospects for bringing this community physically back together to provide the education we know is most effective.”

The university has five campuses, including one in Bakersfield. Details on implementing in-person instruction will be posted here.