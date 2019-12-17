Fresno native gets sentenced to 10 years in prison in child pornography case

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno native was sentenced in federal court today after being convicted for receiving and distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 29-year-old Forrest Awbrey was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Awbrey was also given a lifetime term of supervised release, during which his access to minors, computers and the internet will be restricted. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

A hearing to address restitution for his victims has been set for March 13, according to the department.

Awbrey was arrested for sharing child porn files on a BitTorrent file-sharing network between August and November 2016, according to court documents.

He admitted to investigators that he had used file‑sharing programs for several years to obtain child porn and that he had attempted to record videos of females using bathrooms in his home and at his church.

Awbrey also said he had unsuccessfully attempted to take photos of young girls by holding a camera underneath their skirts, according to court documents.