Fresno man found guilty of distributing fentanyl resulting in two deaths, several major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno man has been found guilty by a federal jury of two counts of distributing fentanyl resulting in death and bodily injury.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 41-year-old Darnell Pearson sold what his customers thought was cocaine but was in fact fentanyl. This resulted in the deaths of two people and the injury of two others.

These were the first reported deaths of fentanyl overdose in Fresno and Madera, the department said.

“As they demonstrate, fentanyl is extremely dangerous and is a serious public health threat in our area and the nation as a whole. Even trace amounts of this drug can be lethal, and it poses serious risks to those who come into contact with it, including first responders,” said U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott. “We will continue to work with our state and federal partners to target those who distribute this poison in our communities.”

According to court documents, law enforcement officers responded to a call concerning an overdose in Fresno on Jan. 7, 2019, and found three individuals on the ground with faint or no pulse. All three were transported to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

One of the individuals was pronounced dead on Jan. 10.. A toxicology report determined that the cause of death for the individual was overdose from fentanyl, the documents show.. The other two individuals survived and were later released from the hospital.

The jury found that the death resulted from the use of the fentanyl distributed by Pearson, and that it caused the other two victims to suffer serious bodily injury.

Pearson was convicted of a second count of distributing fentanyl, which resulted in a death in Madera. On Jan. 7, 2019, the victim, the mother of Pearson’s children, was found motionless on the floor of her bathroom by family members.

Officers and paramedics were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead that evening, according to court documents.

Pearson is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8. He faces a minimum penalty of 20 years in prison, a maximum of life in prison, and a $1 million fine on each count.

“The message has been sent: If you distribute drugs that result in death and serious bodily injury, we will use every tool available to ensure that justice is served,” said Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux. “I applaud the collaborative efforts and good old fashioned police work that led to the successful prosecution of this investigation.”