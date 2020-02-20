Fresno man charged with receiving, distributing child pornography

FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno man was charged today with receiving and distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department said a federal grand jury indicted 63-year-old Gary Lee Briggs. According to court documents, on Jan. 3, a citizen reported to police that Briggs appeared to be trying to lure an 8-year-old boy into his apartment.

When officers confronted Briggs, he reported that he planned to test his ability to withstand urges that attracted him to the boy, the documents say. Briggs also admitted that Facebook recently had terminated his account for having transmitted sexually explicit material.

Facebook separately had notified the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that Briggs’s Facebook account had been used to transmit sexually explicit images of minors from August through December 2019.

If convicted, Briggs faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.