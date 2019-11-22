Fresno jury convicts Delano man arrested in connection with illegal import of 372 pounds of meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury has convicted a Kern County man arrested in connection with the illegal import of 372 pounds of methamphetamine into the United States.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 21-year-old Delano resident Pedro Alegra Jr. and 23-year-old Paramount resident Edgardo Rosales-Andrade were convicted with conspiracy and possession of meth with the intent to distribute. Rosales-Andrade was also arrested on suspicion of organizing the illegal import of the drug.

According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations as well as Customs and Border Patrol agents caught a cargo truck carrying 312 pounds of meth, concealed inside some furniture. The vehicle was heading to Delano, where Alegra and Rosales Andrade were waiting, the documents said.

Agents obtained a search warrant for a residence connected to the men and found an additional 60 pounds of meth.

If convicted, Alegra and Rosales-Andrade face at least 10 years in prison with the possibility of getting up to a lifetime prison term and a fine of up to $10 million.