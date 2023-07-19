BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A community group has taken legal action against the city of Fresno after the city council voted to rename a 10-mile stretch of road in honor of Cesar Chavez.

The renamed street includes portions of Kings Canyon Road, Ventura Street and California Avenue.

The group in opposition, claims the city abused its power and violated civil rights. This includes the right to due process, as, according to the group, property rights were destroyed without adequate notice.

Additionally, the group claims a violation of the California Environmental Quality Act by not holding meetings, to discuss whether the renaming would have a significant impact on historical sites.

They argue that the city is violating residents’ free speech by forcing businesses in the area to carry the city’s political message, honoring Cesar Chavez.

But civil rights activist Dolores Huerta says the real problem stems from racism ideologies.

“I believe that we still have an agricultural industry, for one, that refuses to recognize what Cesar, myself and many others of us did for farm workers, so they still have that resentment,” Huerta said. “I think there’s still an amount of racism against people of color”

Huerta says it’s important to vote for “respectful and open-minded people” in local, state and national governments.

As for the lawsuit, an initial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.