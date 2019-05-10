Fresno bishop calls abuse by clergy ‘intolerable theft of innocence’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Weeks after a popular Bakersfield priest was accused of sexual misconduct, the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno issued a statement calling for support of potential victims of sexual abuse and saying reports of abuse by clergy cause him “an immense, almost physical sense of sorrow.”

“Abuse is not only a crime against humanity,” Bishop Joseph V. Brennan said in the statement issued Friday,” it is a blatant offense against our Creator because we are children of God, precious in his sight, daughters and sons who are meant to be cherished and protected.”

He said he finds it disturbing public statements have been made containing “vile and filthy language” regarding child sex abuse victims, and such language is “ugly, mean-spirited, dismissive and unacceptable.”

Last month, two people said they were abused as minors by Harrison, longtime pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church. One said the alleged misconduct occurred in Merced, the other in Firebaugh, and investigations are ongoing in both cities.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests held a press conference Tuesday outside diocese headquarters demanding the bishop apologize to victims abused by priests and release the names of accused clergy.

A SNAP volunteer at the conference said a comment by Harrison’s attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey, who referred to those making allegations as “pigs,” needed an apology on behalf of the diocese.

Harrison, who has been placed on leave, has denied any wrongdoing. Humphrey has said the names of Harrison’s accusers and when the alleged abuse occurred should be released so he can begin working toward exonerating the priest.

The diocese has said it is cooperating with the state Attorney General’s office and will release names after a review of clergy files.