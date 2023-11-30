BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flood Ministries has announced the opening of a new mobile shower service at their Arvin Navigation Center location.

The “Fresh Start” shower service opens Friday, Dec. 1 at noon for unsheltered guests. The service will be available to members of the community during regular business hours.

The center is also accepting towel and hygiene product donations. If you would like to make a donation of these items to the Arvin Center, contact Andrew at 661-323-5663 ext. 2001 or andrew@floodbako.com

The center is located at 204 South Hill Street in Arvin and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.