Fresco Mexican Grill to hold fundraiser for Angel Berumen, teen killed in hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local restaurant will be holding a fundraiser for Angel Berumen, 16, who was struck and killed while riding his skateboard across Niles Street last month.

Fresco Mexican Grill will be putting on the fundraiser at its location on Niles Street on Sunday and Monday. Just mention “Angel’s Fundraiser” when you go in and a percentage of the sales will go to Angel’s family for memorial service expenses.

A GoFundMe has also been created for the family to help pay for funeral expense and you can donate by clicking here.

Angel was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Jan. 25. Friday morning the California Highway Patrol announced that 4 people had been arrested in connection with that crash.