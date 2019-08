BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fresco Mexican Grill is offering free food to local educators who show their school ID or credentials when visiting the restaurant Saturday.

Teachers and professors in Bakersfield can get a free chicken fajitas burrito, either of the establishment’s salads or a traditional burrito with any meat, the restaurant posted on Facebook.

Fresco Mexican Grill has locations at 1431 California Ave. and 2402 Columbus St.