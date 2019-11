BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fresco Mexican Grill is hoping to donate 500 meals to the needy next week.

On Monday, both locations will be donating 10 percent of all in-store sales to the Bakersfield Rescue Mission, the restaurant’s Facebook page says.

“Enjoy a delicious meal at Fresco while supporting a great cause!” the post says.

The restaurant has locations at 1431 California Ave. and 2402 Columbus St.