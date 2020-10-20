Frequently asked questions: Voting provisionally, ballot drop-off

Q. What if you haven’t received your ballot in the mail, or can’t find it. Can you still vote in-person?

A. The elections office does recommend that voters bring and surrender their mail in ballot if they’re voting in person. But if you forget or just don’t have it, then you can still vote provisionally at your polling place. This just means your vote will be counted later than others. Clerks need time to ensure you didn’t use your vote by mail ballot as well.

Q. Where can you drop off your ballot?

For people who want to vote early but don’t want to mail it in – there are a few options. There are curbside drop-off sites throughout the county. They’re up and running every Saturday until November 3rd. You can also drop off your ballot at satellite offices, the County Elections Office, or at a polling site on election day.

If you find any problems with your ballot or if you have any questions, send an email to perlashaheen@kget.Com or call the station at 283-1717.