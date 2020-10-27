Frequently asked questions: haven’t received mail-in ballot, remote accessible vote by mail system available to all voters

Q. One viewer – Olivia Padilla — says she’s been waiting for her ballot for 2 weeks. She’s been back and forth with the elections office to fix her voter registration address, but still hasn’t received her ballot. What should she do?

A. October 27 is the last day for voters who have not received their mail-in ballot to request one by phone. After that date – you can still request a mail ballot … but the request has to be in person at the election’s office or at a satellite office.

Here are the dates, times and locations for those satellite offices:

Tuesday Oct. 27 Noon – 6 p.m. Kern River Valley Library

Wednesday Oct. 28 Noon – 6 p.m. Rosamond Library

Thursday Oct. 29 Noon — 6 p.m. Delano Library

Friday Oct. 30 Noon – 6 p.m. Ridgecrest Library

The Election Office is also open by appointment only: Monday-Friday from 8am to 5pm, October 26-29 from 5pm-7pm, October 31 from 8am-2pm, and November 3 from 7am-8pm

Also – if Olivia is having issues with her registered address, she can always register late. This would be a conditional registration, and she would have to do that in person at specific locations.

Here are all the locations where you can register to vote conditionally, between October 20 and November 3. You can find more information at this website. :



ARVIN: Arvin Library201 Campus DrArvin,CA 93203

– Oct 22: 12pm – 6pm



BAKERSFIELD: Kern County Election Office1115 Truxtun Ave Bakersfield,CA 93301

– Oct 5 – Nov 2: 8am – 5pmElection Day: 7am – 8pm



BAKERSFIELD: Cal State Bakersfield9001 Stockdale Hwy Bakersfield,CA 93311

– Oct 19: 12pm – 6pmNov 2: 8am – 5pmElection Day: 7am – 8pm



DELANO: Delano Library925 Tenth Ave Delano, CA 93215

– Oct 29: 12pm – 6pm



FRAZIER PARK: Frazier Park Library3732 Park DrFrazier Park,CA 93225

– Oct 20: 12pm – 6pm



LAKE ISABELLA: Kern River Valley Library7054 Lake Isabella BlvdLake Isabella, CA 93240

– Oct 27: 12pm – 6pm



RIDGECREST: Ridgecrest Library 131 East Las Flores Ave Ridgecrest, CA 93555

– Oct 23 & 30: 12pm – 6pm



ROSAMOND: Rosamond Library 3611 Rosamond Blvd Rosamond,CA 93560

– Oct 28: 12pm – 6pm



WASCO: Wasco Library 1102 7th St Wasco, CA 93280

– Oct 21: 12pm – 6pm

Q. Are there any other options for voters who haven’t received a ballot?

You can apply to use the remote accessible vote by mail system. This system is usually for disabled voters, or for those who are overseas or in the military. But this year- its available for all voters.

Q. So where can you apply and what happens when you do?

Here’s a link to apply for remote accessible voting.

If your application is accepted- you will receive your ballot electronically.

If you find any problems with your ballot or if you have any questions … email perlashaheen@kget.com or call the station …. 283-1717.