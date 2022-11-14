BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of Freon Trucking employees gathered outside the business Monday morning to demand missing pay they claim the company owes them.

One employee, Joel Juarez, told 17 News they have not been getting paid “fairly.”

“There’s times that one week we’ll get paid. There’s other weeks that we will not get paid,” Juarez said.

“I have a couple colleagues that haven’t been paid over a good few weeks even months, two months I heard the most. It’s been for a couple of my colleagues it’s been over $12,000, $16,000 that have been owed. As for myself I’m owed $2,000 which is a little bit but still I need that money to pay my bills. Take care of the stuff at home. You know I have a family to take care of.”

Protesting employees tell 17 News, the company promised to finally pay workers for their unpaid labor on Monday but went back on their word, claiming the bank had frozen their accounts.

Freon Trucking tells 17 News the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last Tuesday, but directed any other questions about the employees’ accusations to their attorney. The attorney has not returned calls for comment for this story.