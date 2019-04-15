French foreign exchange student studying in Bakersfield reflects on Notre Dame fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The news of the Notre Dame fire hit hard for one high school foreign exchange student studying in Bakersfield for the semester.

Carla Cristini was born and raised in eastern France. The high school senior is studying at Garces for the semester.

"I was really sad about it," she said. "Everybody was literally shocked about the news because it was a really important church for catholic people. Usually when you go to paris you go to visit the Eiffel Tower, and after Notre Dame, so it's like a really huge monument and important."

Despite all the tragedy, she said the people of France will stay strong..

"They come out on the street and [are] just there for each other to support each other in the bad events."

26 students who study french at Stockdale and Independence High Schools are in France on an educational trip; they were at the cathedral just this morning.

The students are devastated about what happened, but the trip will continue as planned, according to the group's leader.

