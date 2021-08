BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A virtual meeting to discuss the French Fire is scheduled for Friday evening.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and Zoom registration is required to participate, fire officials said. Click here to register.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with a link and phone number to join the meeting. Officials will record the meeting and post it to the Sequoia National Forest and Kern County Facebook pages.