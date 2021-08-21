French Fire burns into fourth day, continues threat to Kern River Valley communities

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday was another busy day for hundreds of firefighters in the Kern River Valley as they battle the French Fire, burning in its fourth day. The threat remains far from over.

Fierce flames continue to scorch the dry earth. Conditions are ideal for mother nature as it punishes this small mountain community.

“The drought, the extremely dry conditions this year have definitely played a part in the fire season as bad as it is,” Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief Brandon Asher said.

In the air and on the ground, fire crews are exhausting themselves to save as much as they can.

“We’re actively working 24/7 to protect life and property,” Asher said.

The intense flames swallowing everything in its path, leaving ashes behind.

Some residents’ homes are left as piles of rubble. The area is eerily quiet, except for the faint steps of chickens.

On Slick Rock Road, it’s peaceful. You can smell the trees instead of smoke, but fire crews aren’t taking any chances. They’re working hard to protect structures in case the fire decides to choose another path.

“Conditions change very quickly,” Asher said as the battle remains far from over and plenty of fuel left to burn.

Evacuation orders remain in effect and because this is still so active, fire officials say other people living near the area should prepare to leave.