French Fire burns at least 50 acres and growing west of Lake Isabella, evacuations in place

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The French Fire west of Lake Isabella has burned 50 acres and is growing officials said Wednesday evening. Evacuation orders in place for nearby residents.

Cindy Thill with the National Forest Service said five acres have burned in an area with heavy timber. The fire was reported in the area of Wagy Flat and Sawmill roads just after 4:30 p.m. Multiple firefighting aircraft have been called to put out the flames.

Kern County Fire said evacuation orders are in effect for the Sawmill community. The Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation center at the Kern River Valley Senior Center at 6403 Lake Isabella Road in Lake Isabella.

#FrenchFire Update. Evacuation Orders have been put into effect for the Sawmill area/community due to the French Fire. Red Cross will set up a evacuation center at:

Kern River Valley Senior Center

6403 Lake Isabella Road

Lake Isabella, CA 93240 pic.twitter.com/bSwUONMrI5 — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) August 19, 2021

We will update this story as we learn more information.