French Fire burns at least 50 acres and growing west of Lake Isabella, evacuations in place

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The French Fire west of Lake Isabella has burned 50 acres and is growing officials said Wednesday evening. Evacuation orders in place for nearby residents.
Cindy Thill with the National Forest Service said five acres have burned in an area with heavy timber. The fire was reported in the area of Wagy Flat and Sawmill roads just after 4:30 p.m. Multiple firefighting aircraft have been called to put out the flames.
Kern County Fire said evacuation orders are in effect for the Sawmill community. The Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation center at the Kern River Valley Senior Center at 6403 Lake Isabella Road in Lake Isabella.
We will update this story as we learn more information.