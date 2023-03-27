BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine were closed Monday night because of a shooting investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the freeway and left a semi-truck driver wounded.

“We got calls of brandishing on the freeway, which is someone brandishing a firearm at a truck driver that turned into an altercation which ended up in the truck driver being shot, at this time the wounds are non-life threatening.” Officer D.C. Williams of the CHP told 17 News.

Officers said the shooter and his female passenger left the scene and are still on the loose.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Grapevine Road currently remain closed while the investigation continues.

No estimated time of opening has been determined.