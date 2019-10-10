Freeway closures scheduled for work on Belle Terrace bridge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime closures have been scheduled for Highway 99 next week to set temporary supports for the Belle Terrace bridge.

The closures are expected to be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

From Monday through Wednesday, southbound Highway 99 will be closed between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue. Southbound motorists will be detoured onto Highway 58 and use Union Avenue to return to southbound 99.

On Thursday, northbound Highway 99 will close between Ming Avenue and the northbound on-ramp from Wible Road.

Northbound drivers will leave the freeway at Ming Avenue, travel north on Wible and use the Wible Road on-ramp to return to the highway. Motorists wanting to travel east on Highway 58 will exit at Ming Avenue and continue east to H Street, where they’ll travel north to enter 58 from the H Street interchange.

And Monday through Friday, southbound Wible Road will be closed between Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to remove shoring used for retaining wall construction, according to TRIP.

Southbound vehicles will be detoured at Belle Terrace to H Street, south to Ming Avenue then west on Ming to return to Wible. Northbound Wible will remain open.

TRIP is urging motorists to slow down and watch for construction workers and equipment while driving through work areas.