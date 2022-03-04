BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The people of Kharkiv, Ukraine, hoped it was all bluster, some kind of international machismo, and that diplomacy, sanity and sense would win out and peace would be preserved — right up until the Russian tanks moved on the city of 2 million – the eastern European nation’s second largest metropolitan area.

One of those Ukrainians hoping for the best was a 28-year-old man named Sergei who just happens to be well acquainted with Bakersfield City Councilman Bruce Freeman and his wife Monika. So well acquainted, in fact, he calls them mom and dad. Until the last few years Seregi – an orphan – had been visiting Bakersfield on extended stays once or twice a year since he was 9. Freeman remembers Sergei’s first visit, with another young orphan.

“We took these boys to the beach,” he said. “They had never seen an ocean.”

The Freemans took in a dozen foreign kids over the years, most of them exchange students, but Sergei became theirs, in all but the legal sense.

And now Sergei is literally in the middle of a war. He is hunkered down, hiding, but staying in contact with Bruce, with photos, videos and running dialog.

His messages were “the pleas of someone trapped in a bunker with Russian tanks up above him,” Freeman said. “He’s taking those pictures, sending them to us and dodging those tanks. I said, ‘Get out of there. You don’t have a gun.'”

Freeman, who represents the city’s fifth ward, asked us not to use Sergei’s last name, his photo as an adult or certain other details because he fears that the Russian invaders might find him.

“He says ‘I’m trapped. They’ve blown up the bridges on both sides and (the Russian) army’s in charge of the other one.

“When he goes up (to the street level), that’s where the tanks are idling, ready to drive in. Right where — whatever town he’s in – he’s dodging around, he says they’re all idling ready to start moving in,” Freeman said.

And Sergei, at 28, is, after all, technically a soldier. He’s been conscripted, as have all men of fighting age.

A week ago Sergei was texting Freeman from his home in Kharkiv. He was concerned about the Russian military buildup but still hopeful. He is newly engaged to be married, and he’d just received a promotion as a logistics expert for a trucking company. He couldn’t have grown up with a better business mentor than Freeman, the former Castle and Cooke chief executive who’d financed his university education, part of it at Cal State Bakersfield, and the councilman and his wife couldn’t have been more proud.

The Freemans’ guidance is only worth so much now, though. Things are out of their hands, out of everyone’s hands. So what can they do?

Only the same as any American,” Freeman said: Pray and encourage the U.S. government to maintain pressure and provide monetary, diplomatic and humanitarian aid.

“Makes us appreciate the freedoms that we have,” Freeman said. “And it’s really nice having that big ocean in between us and Europe, isn’t it? That’s saved us from a lot of World War II and unfortunately, it probably makes us less aware of what’s happening and less likely to get upset and act.

The Freemans have four other grown kids so they’ve been through all the typical ordeals of parenthood. This is a new one – and this one comes with a whole ‘nother level of helplessness.