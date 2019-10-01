Free yoga classes offered to promote mental health and well-being

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services is partnering with yoga providers to offer free yoga classes promoting mental health and well-being.

“Yoga is known to come with many benefits for both mental and physical health,” Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services said in a news release. “It can decrease stress and relieve anxiety. There is evidence to suggest that taking part in yoga activities can fight depression, relieve migraines and promote better sleep.”

Classes are now regularly available on a drop-in basis.

For a list of classes and more information, go to kernbhrs.org.