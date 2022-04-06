BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum is hosting a vet checkup for everyone’s favorite friend: stuffed animals.

During CALM’s Spring Fling, anyone can bring in their favorite stuffed animal from April 12 and 13 to get a certified and official health certificate from the medical team. The doctor is in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Once your furry friend gets their clean bill of health, enjoy the rest of the day at the crafts tables, keeper chats, or ride the train. If you forget your friend at home, you can buy a new one at the CALM gift store.

CALM’s Spring Fling is April 12 through 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.