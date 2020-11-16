Free vaccine clinics hosted to help reduce chances of getting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Health experts urge people to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of getting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time this winter. Dignity and Adventist Health are hosting free vaccine clinics on Monday, Nov. 16.

Dignity Health will host another free drive-through flu shot clinic on 2300 E. Brundage Lane at the Valley Bible Fellowship Church parking lot. The clinic will be available from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. You must be 18 years or older and must wear a mask. Vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be a free coronavirus test site as well.

Adventist Health is offering free immunizations for kids at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on 5075 Gosford Road. It will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Vaccines are free for children who don’t have health insurance, are enrolled in Medi-Cal (Medi-Cal card is required), or are American Indian or Native Alaskan. Children over five are required to make an appointment.

