Free transportation provided to Trona residents

Residents of Trona can get a ride to the Ridgecrest Red Cross Shelter for free.

The Victor Valley Transit Authority launched a free round-trip service between the Ridgecrest Red Cross shelter at the Kerr McGee Community Center and Trona High school for residents impacted by the recent earthquake. The service was launched on July 12 and rides are available through Monday afternoon.

Four departure times and locations are listed below:

9 a.m. Departs from Kerr McGee Community Center to Trona High School

10 a.m. Departs from Trona High School to Kerr McGee Community Center

12:30 p.m. Departs from Kerr McGee Community Center to Trona High School

1:30 p.m. Departs from Trona High School to Kerr McGee Community Center



Trona High School is located at 83600 Trona Rd. and the Kerr McGee Community Center is located at 100 W California Ave.