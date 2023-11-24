BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science is in search of volunteers that are a key part of daily operations.

Training classes are being offered for volunteers at the Buena Vista Museum, free of charge. The free sessions are taking place on Dec. 2, and Dec. 9. The four-hour training sessions give volunteers the tools they need to lead inquiry-based tours.

Museum organizers say volunteers bring life to the exhibits as docents by engaging with visitors and providing help for many behind-the-scenes events.

Junior volunteers are also welcome to donate time to the museum. Junior volunteers must be at least 12 years old and are required to have a parent with them for the training, or signed permission by a parent.

The classes will be held downtown at the museum, located at 2018 Chester Avenue. You can find more information on how to volunteer, on the museum website.