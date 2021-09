BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This weekend, parents, guardians and caretakers of kids can learn ways to keep infant children safe.

Heart 2 Heart CPR and First Aid is hosting its first infant and toddler CPR and first aid training event on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The free session teaches lifesaving measures for small children. It takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Keller Wiliams building on Truxtun Avenue near Mohawk Street.

There will also be a raffle for a basket of baby care supplies.