Free Thanksgiving meals and food giveaways

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, several local organizations and businesses are getting ready to bring meals to the homeless and needy families.

Here’s some information on a few of the organizations and businesses who are holding meals or will be handing out food.

WEDNESDAY

First Congregational Church in Bakersfield is distributing free bags of non-perishable food from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church parking lot, located at 5 Real Road. For more information, the church can be contacted at 661-327-1609.

Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield is holding a drive-thru turkey giveaway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4704 New Horizon Blvd. Those interested can register at voswbakersfield.org.

THURSDAY

Bakersfield College students can enter for the chance to win a turkey for Thanksgiving. Students who are currently enrolled and complete the drawing form by 7:30 a.m. on Thursday will be entered to win. The BC Student Government Association will then conduct the drawing and notify recipients by around 9 a.m. Recipients will then have until noon to respond by email and must collect their turkey by 3 p.m. Only one entry is allowed per student. To enter or for more information, click here.

SUNDAY

Americana Tax Service is handing out 150 turkeys to families in need from 10 a.m. to noon at Elements Venue & Banquet Center, located at 3401 Chester Ave. The event will also include the chance to win cash prizes of up to $100 as well as other prizes. Santa Claus will make an appearance at the giveaway.

NOV. 25

Bakersfield First Assembly will be handing out baskets of food to needy families as part of its annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway. Those who would like to donate food or money can call the church office at 661-327-8446.

THANKSGIVING DAY

The Mission at Kern County will feed hundreds of people between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Mission, located at 816 E. 21st St. Due to COVID-19, it will be held outdoors under a large tent. Call the Mission at 661-325-0863 for more information.

The Bakersfield Homeless Center will provide meals to individuals and families staying at the shelter. Those looking to donate can bring Thanksgiving foods to the center, located at 1600 E Truxtun Ave. For more information, call the center at 661-322-9199 or visit bakhc.org.