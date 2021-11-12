Free Thanksgiving drives, meals and giveaways

We will add more events as they come up.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several organizations and community members are stepping up to help those in need this Thanksgiving season.

Here’s a list of free meals, drives and giveaways happening in Kern County throughout the month.

Blessing Corner Thanksgiving Dinners

Blessing Corner Ministries will be distributing free Thanksgiving Day meals. You can drive or walk up to receive your meals. All members of the community are welcome.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 25

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Blessing Corner Ministries, 101 Union Ave. and 1st St.

Car Club Food Drive

Several local car clubs joined together to host their second annual food drive and giveaway happening Nov. 13. Community members can drop off food items for the drive and pick up a box of free food items. Organizers said they will be out there until they run out of food.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 13

Hours: 10 a.m.

Location: 2900 Niles St.

The Gathering Resource Fair

The Gathering Community Resource Fair is being put on by Compassion Christian Church, Garden Pathways, Stay Focused Ministries, and the Wendale Davis Foundation in partnership with the City of Bakersfield.

The event will have music, free food, activities, and various vendors. Music will be provided by DJ BR and food will be provided by Captain G’s Soul Food.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 13

Hours: 12-4 p.m.

Location: Casa Loma Park, 521 E. Casa Loma Dr.

Mothers Against Gang Violence Thanksgiving Giveaway

Mothers Against Gang Violence is hosting a Thanksgiving food giveaway. They will be giving out a turkey vox, blankets and more.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20

Hours: 1 p.m.

Location: 21st and Baker St.