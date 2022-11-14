BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving.

Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Victory Outreach

The annual Heart for the Community Turkey Giveaway aims to giveaway 300 turkeys and Thanksgiving meal kits to the less fortunate or those who are struggling financially. Each family is allowed one turkey and one dinner kit. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a first come first serve event. To pre-register for a kit, visit the Victory Outreach SW Bakersfield website.

Monday, Nov. 21

The Blessing Corner

The Blessing Corner Ministries will be hosting a Thanksgiving Day basket drive-thru event. The baskets will include holiday food and other household items. All families are welcomed to attend. The event will take place at 101 Union Avenue and First Street in Bakersfield from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Blessing Corner is also looking for volunteers to distribute holiday baskets.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Catholic Charities’ of Bakersfield

Catholic Charities’ of Bakersfield will be holding a food distribution drive-thru featuring Turkeys and bags with all the holiday fixings. Bags will be distributed in a first-come, first-serve basis. The organizations goal is to feed 500 families this year. You can pick up a turkey and holiday bag at 825 Chester Avenue in Bakersfield at 8 a.m. This will be a drive-thru distribution only.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry

Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry will be holding a series of food distribution events on Nov. 23 at 320 Watts Drive in Bakersfield.

Packing Line set up will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Drive-thru pick up line will start at 2 p.m.

Family food deliveries will take place between 2:20 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit their website.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

United Way of Kern County

United way of Kern county have partnered up with Vineland School District to serve 2,000 hot meals in a drive-thru distribution event. The free dinner includes: Hot turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, a dinner roll and dessert. Organizers encourage participants to please wear a mask. You can pick up your dinner starting at 3:30 p.m. at Sunset Middle School located at 8301 Sunset Boulevard. For more information call 661-834-1820 or visit their website.

Mission at Kern County

The Mission at Kern County’s will be hosting a sit down Community Thanksgiving Meal. The menu will include turkey, roasted mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes with all the fixings. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 821 east 21 Street in Bakersfield. This event is opened to the public.

The Blessing Corner

The Blessing corner will also be hosting a Thanksgiving day dinner. The drive-walk-up event will be held at 101 Union Avenue and First Street from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcomed.